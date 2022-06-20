Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Lowered to $500.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $535.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $498.12.

Adobe stock opened at $360.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in Adobe by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 886 shares of the software company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Adobe by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 56,700 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,833,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

