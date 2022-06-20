Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Lowered to $500.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
ADBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $535.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $498.12.
Adobe stock opened at $360.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54.
In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in Adobe by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 886 shares of the software company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Adobe by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 56,700 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,833,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adobe (ADBE)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.