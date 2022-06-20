Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $420.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $498.12.

Shares of ADBE opened at $360.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.93. The stock has a market cap of $170.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Adobe has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

