Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $420.00 price target on the software company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $498.12.
Shares of ADBE opened at $360.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.93. The stock has a market cap of $170.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Adobe has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54.
In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
