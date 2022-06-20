Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Shares Sold by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 166,083 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund comprises approximately 1.1% of RB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. RB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADX. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98,610 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,959 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,142,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 396,510 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 24,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co grew its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 116,858 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 19,716 shares during the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.85. 25,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,086. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.78. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $22.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

