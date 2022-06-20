Acute Angle Cloud Reaches Market Cap of $2.26 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $2.26 million and $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,830.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,139.09 or 0.05468278 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00025902 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00254367 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.47 or 0.00583142 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00076836 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.64 or 0.00555130 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001171 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.