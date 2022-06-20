Acropolis Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,843,000 after buying an additional 18,469 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 27,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $461,388.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,703.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.88. 78,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,137. The firm has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.70. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.36.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

