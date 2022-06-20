Acropolis Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.5% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $670,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $217.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,298. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.39. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

