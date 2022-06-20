Acropolis Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Dollar General by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $912,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 81.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $230.80. The stock had a trading volume of 152,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.12. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,806 shares of company stock worth $5,827,797 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. StockNews.com lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.33.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

