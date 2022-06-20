Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $4.38 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,429 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $2.33 on Monday, hitting $118.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,998,680. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.87. The firm has a market cap of $324.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

