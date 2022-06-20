Acropolis Investment Management LLC Buys 788 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,795,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,694,000 after acquiring an additional 491,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Exelon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,727,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,836,000 after purchasing an additional 861,513 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Exelon by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,360 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,465,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,363,000 after purchasing an additional 289,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Exelon by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,261,000 after purchasing an additional 872,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelon news, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,018,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,337 shares in the company, valued at $111,264.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,947 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $40.91. 544,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,169,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.56. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

