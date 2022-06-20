Acropolis Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,766 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.99. 798,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,071,944. The company has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.87. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.36 and a one year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Mizuho cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.16.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

