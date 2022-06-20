Acropolis Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 226,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,911,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,342,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,576 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 6,347,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,171 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,513,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,708 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,948,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,712,000 after acquiring an additional 528,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,700,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,001,000 after acquiring an additional 89,839 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,668,535. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.94 and a 12-month high of $86.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.01 and its 200 day moving average is $84.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

