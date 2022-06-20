Acropolis Investment Management LLC Acquires 49 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $858,734,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,099,000 after buying an additional 1,969,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after buying an additional 1,895,658 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,780,000 after buying an additional 846,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,024,000 after buying an additional 678,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.60.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117. 12.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $4.71 on Monday, reaching $237.83. 50,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,987. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.39 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.70.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

