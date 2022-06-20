5,883 Shares in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Purchased by US Asset Management LLC

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,883 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 30.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,945,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,401,000 after purchasing an additional 921,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 545,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 36,025 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 36.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,903 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 26,230 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 5.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 247,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NWBI. StockNews.com began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.01.

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $12.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $116.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.07%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Deborah J. Esq. Chadsey sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,746 shares in the company, valued at $384,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald B. Andzelik sold 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $95,482.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,343.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,905 shares of company stock worth $199,712. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

