583 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Purchased by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 165,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,952,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 146.9% in the first quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 140,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after buying an additional 83,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.26. The company had a trading volume of 81,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,110. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.15. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

