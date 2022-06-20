57,645 Shares in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Purchased by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWL traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,353. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $27.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.71.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

