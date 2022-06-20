5,084 Shares in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Bought by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 223,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 71,830 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 612,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 24,988 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 59,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 1,207,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares during the last quarter.

PHYS traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $14.42. The company had a trading volume of 56,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,354. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.71. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

