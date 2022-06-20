2,667 Shares in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Acquired by US Asset Management LLC

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 56.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 62.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,906,000 after buying an additional 82,775 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the third quarter worth $207,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the third quarter worth $4,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Stifel Financial news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.94 per share, with a total value of $619,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,311,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,223,470.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE SF opened at $56.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $55.17 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

About Stifel Financial (Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

