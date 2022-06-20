2,443 Shares in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Bought by APCM Wealth Management for Individuals

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in J. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 199.3% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 21,318 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 624,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.69. 20,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,930. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.11 and a 12-month high of $150.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

