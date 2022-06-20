2,001 Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Purchased by US Asset Management LLC

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in V.F. by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,740,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,591,858,000 after buying an additional 9,782,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in V.F. by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,918,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,311,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,886 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,103,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $446,868,000 after purchasing an additional 415,697 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,937,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $433,744,000 after purchasing an additional 193,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in V.F. by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,394,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VFC opened at $45.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.23. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $84.96.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.66%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.89.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.40 per share, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,675. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,107.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,070. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

