1,927 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Bought by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 526,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,696,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 200,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,227,000 after acquiring an additional 13,540 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,610,090 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.70.

