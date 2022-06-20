0xBitcoin (0xBTC) 1-Day Volume Hits $74,255.00

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $2.30 million and $74,255.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001192 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,909.94 or 1.00018419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002511 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00121755 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0XBTC is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 coins. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

