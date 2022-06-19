ZUSD (ZUSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.47 Million

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $40,127.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZUSD has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 53.6% against the dollar and now trades at $385.39 or 0.01977013 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005124 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00112719 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00094312 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013537 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 2,122,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

