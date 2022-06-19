Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $232.00 million-$239.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.65 million.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $27.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.57. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.50.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $220.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zumiez from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

In related news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $371,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Zumiez by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,509 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 23,115 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,861 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 1st quarter valued at $791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.