ZooKeeper (ZOO) Market Cap Reaches $3.40 Million

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 18th. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $3.40 million and $216,331.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 59.9% against the dollar and now trades at $357.58 or 0.01944860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005432 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 61.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00124927 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00098617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00014356 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 184,936,050 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

