ZKSpace (ZKS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $766,078.00

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. ZKSpace has a market cap of $7.73 million and $766,078.00 worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZKSpace has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. One ZKSpace token can now be purchased for about $0.0391 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZKSpace Profile

ZKSpace’s launch date was February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZKSpace is zks.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

ZKSpace Token Trading

