Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Bought by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,855 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 17.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,217,000 after purchasing an additional 85,666 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

ZION stock opened at $52.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.29. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.32.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.11 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.76%.

In related news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James R. Abbott acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,663.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZION. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.16.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.