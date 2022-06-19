ZeroSwap (ZEE) Price Reaches $0.0227 on Exchanges

ZeroSwap (ZEE) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. In the last week, ZeroSwap has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0227 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. ZeroSwap has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $574,198.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ZeroSwap

ZEE is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

