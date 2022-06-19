Zenfuse (ZEFU) Market Capitalization Tops $541,974.24

Zenfuse (ZEFU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 19th. One Zenfuse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $541,974.24 and approximately $16,260.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded down 11.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zenfuse alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005200 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,267.39 or 0.99982145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00121435 BTC.

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zenfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenfuse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.