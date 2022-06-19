ZClassic (ZCL) Achieves Market Cap of $236,506.06

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0255 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 52.9% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $236,506.06 and $14.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00311599 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00080690 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00067931 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004486 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 84.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

