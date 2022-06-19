Zano (ZANO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $38,028.00

Zano (ZANO) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Zano has a market cap of $3.48 million and $38,028.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001511 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zano has traded 36.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,563.70 or 1.00096558 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00032606 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00214665 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 49.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00086995 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00111818 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00154304 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003709 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Zano Profile

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,244,840 coins and its circulating supply is 11,215,340 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zano is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

