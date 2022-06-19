Young Boys Fan Token (YBO) Price Hits $0.43

Young Boys Fan Token (YBO) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. One Young Boys Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00002193 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Young Boys Fan Token has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Young Boys Fan Token has a total market cap of $432,843.21 and approximately $56,530.00 worth of Young Boys Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $357.55 or 0.01813820 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00117416 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00091091 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013413 BTC.

About Young Boys Fan Token

Young Boys Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,392 coins.

Young Boys Fan Token Coin Trading

