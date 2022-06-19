Yield Guild Games Trading Down 26.9% This Week (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a total market cap of $40.97 million and approximately $14.10 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.41 or 0.01807578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005094 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00112076 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00093478 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00013279 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Coin Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,369,942 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games

