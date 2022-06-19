Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.12–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $399.30 million-$403.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $406.12 million. Yext also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.06–$0.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lowered Yext from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.85.

Shares of YEXT opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $641.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.49. Yext has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $15.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Brian Distelburger sold 8,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $55,291.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Rudnitsky sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $76,578.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,875 shares of company stock worth $420,298 over the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Yext by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,220,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 73,274 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Yext by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Yext by 5,377.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 155,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 153,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Yext by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 132,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 49,155 shares in the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

