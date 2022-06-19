Xensor (XSR) Price Hits $0.0002

Xensor (XSR) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Xensor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Xensor has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Xensor has a total market capitalization of $699,434.75 and $180,294.00 worth of Xensor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005080 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,726.08 or 1.00077726 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002536 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00121128 BTC.

Xensor Profile

Xensor (XSR) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2019. Xensor’s total supply is 4,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,641,489,283 coins. Xensor’s official Twitter account is @xensor_iot and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Xensor is xensor.cc/index_en.html . The official message board for Xensor is medium.com/@xensor.iot

According to CryptoCompare, “Xensor will create a decentralized data market, where interested parties, such as insurance companies and banks, can trade the data gathered from its IoT networks with Xensor tokens (XSR). XSR tokens will also be mineable via Xensor hardware whose owners will be compensated for opting to offer data. XSR tokens may also be used to purchase services rendered by Xensor, including solution services, hardware maintenance, hardware purchase, and communication network services. “

