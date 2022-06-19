Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock Position Raised by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,881,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,729 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 19,643.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,579,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,859 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,222,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,036,000 after acquiring an additional 940,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1,929.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 956,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,787,000 after acquiring an additional 909,817 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,240. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $63.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.32. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $76.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.22%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

