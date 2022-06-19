Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $66.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $65.24 and a one year high of $93.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.22.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.16 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 19.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $2,424,660.14. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,165,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,093,000 after acquiring an additional 929,501 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,940,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,266,000 after acquiring an additional 884,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,631,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 253.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,822,000 after acquiring an additional 546,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,246,000. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

