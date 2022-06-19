WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

WSFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded WSFS Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.25.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $40.03 on Thursday. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.09.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.16 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

In other news, Director Nancy J. Foster purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.69 per share, with a total value of $41,690.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,639.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $82,925.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,497.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,032.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

