Woodstock Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Woodstock Corp decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 11,447 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $38.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.01 and its 200 day moving average is $46.57. The company has a market cap of $175.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

