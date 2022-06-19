Woodstock Corp Sells 2,001 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Woodstock Corp lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $438,274,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2,447.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 727,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,889,000 after acquiring an additional 699,057 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,152,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,710,000 after purchasing an additional 165,667 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,822,000 after purchasing an additional 162,740 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 334.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 192,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,839,000 after purchasing an additional 148,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. Barclays decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.42.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $374.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $436.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $450.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $369.51 and a 12 month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

