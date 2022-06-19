Woodstock Corp Sells 12,821 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Woodstock Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,821 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 1.7% of Woodstock Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $14,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $88.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.88. The stock has a market cap of $132.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

