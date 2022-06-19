Woodstock Corp Sells 12,611 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Woodstock Corp decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,611 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 1.3% of Woodstock Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 820,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,620,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $70.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.11 billion, a PE ratio of 95.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.14.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.