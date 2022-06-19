Woodstock Corp Sells 1,193 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.15.

McDonald’s stock opened at $234.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.25. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

