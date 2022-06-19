Woodstock Corp Raises Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,706 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. State Street Corp raised its stake in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,984,883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,292,021,000 after acquiring an additional 183,501 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Applied Materials by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,385,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,461 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,671,813,000 after acquiring an additional 62,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Applied Materials by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,248,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.81.

AMAT opened at $89.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.28. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.62 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

