Woodstock Corp Has $30.31 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Woodstock Corp cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,375 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up 3.5% of Woodstock Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $30,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 14.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 24.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 12.9% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.9% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $192.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.16 and a 200-day moving average of $279.88. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.83 and a 1-year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.41.

About Intuitive Surgical (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.