Woodstock Corp Has $3.52 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Woodstock Corp reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,951 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 19,517 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syquant Capital Sas boosted its position in shares of Intel by 32.7% during the first quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 6,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Intel by 31.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 109,418 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,423,000 after buying an additional 26,395 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Intel by 15.2% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in shares of Intel by 14.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 57,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 772,073 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $38,264,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $36.60 and a 1-year high of $57.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average is $47.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.