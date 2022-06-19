Woodstock Corp Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Woodstock Corp lessened its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARRGet Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,826 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CARR. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.13.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $34.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.34. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.24 and a one year high of $58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

