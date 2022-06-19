Woodstock Corp Decreases Stock Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Woodstock Corp lowered its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,773 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 4,577.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,266 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,598,000 after buying an additional 252,744 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $4,423,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 175,595 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,566,000 after buying an additional 29,323 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,219,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,470 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,023,000 after buying an additional 567,065 shares during the period.

PDCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

PDC Energy stock opened at $64.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 2.74. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.98 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 18.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $563,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 296,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,856,251.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,274,654.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,038 shares of company stock worth $3,973,756. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

