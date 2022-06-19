Woodstock Corp Decreases Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Woodstock Corp lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,021,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,662,000 after buying an additional 451,292 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,450,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 419.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 318,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,933,000 after buying an additional 257,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,079,000 after buying an additional 87,105 shares in the last quarter.

MDY opened at $404.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $454.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $478.19. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $400.05 and a one year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

