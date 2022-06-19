Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €104.00 ($108.33) to €109.00 ($113.54) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €97.00 ($101.04) to €98.00 ($102.08) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €105.00 ($109.38) price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of WTKWY stock opened at $90.56 on Friday. Wolters Kluwer has a 12-month low of $87.92 and a 12-month high of $119.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.75 and its 200 day moving average is $103.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9724 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

