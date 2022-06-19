Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.50.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €104.00 ($108.33) to €109.00 ($113.54) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €97.00 ($101.04) to €98.00 ($102.08) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €105.00 ($109.38) price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.
Shares of WTKWY stock opened at $90.56 on Friday. Wolters Kluwer has a 12-month low of $87.92 and a 12-month high of $119.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.75 and its 200 day moving average is $103.68.
About Wolters Kluwer (Get Rating)
Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wolters Kluwer (WTKWY)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.