Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Winmark from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

NASDAQ:WINA opened at $192.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.90 million, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.80. Winmark has a 12 month low of $183.93 and a 12 month high of $277.99.

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 124.12%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Winmark by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 386,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Winmark by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,079,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Winmark by 5.1% during the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 141,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,209,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Winmark by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 98,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in Winmark by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 73,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

